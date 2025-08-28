Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,251,000 after acquiring an additional 487,909 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

