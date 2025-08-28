Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 95,283 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.2% during the first quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 845,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 35.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3%

APH stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,211,924 shares of company stock valued at $122,753,737. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

