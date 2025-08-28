Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

