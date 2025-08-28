MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $265.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 2,885,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,453,176 shares.The stock last traded at $311.01 and had previously closed at $295.70.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $271.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 57.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Stock Up 4.7%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average is $206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 1.44.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
