Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,152 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof141% compared to the typical volume of 1,721 call options.

LivePerson Trading Down 16.1%

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,706. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 68,088 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $51,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,852,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,222. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P sold 252,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $247,720.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,984,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,591.46. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,012,664 shares of company stock worth $1,996,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in LivePerson by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 906,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 267,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

