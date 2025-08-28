Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.96.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8%

AVGO opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.64 and its 200 day moving average is $233.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

