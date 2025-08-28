Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.