Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,186 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $747.38 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $733.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.11, for a total value of $390,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,692.21. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total value of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,284 shares of company stock worth $235,008,531 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

