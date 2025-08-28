Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $591.53 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.06 and its 200 day moving average is $556.30. The firm has a market cap of $534.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

