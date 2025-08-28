Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) vs. Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Head-To-Head Review

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Atlanta Braves”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.89 billion 11.39 $924.18 million $0.91 28.39 Atlanta Braves $702.44 million 4.22 -$31.27 million ($0.35) -135.11

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent Music Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 33.72% 10.75% 8.39% Atlanta Braves -2.99% -3.98% -1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 9 2 3.18 Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Atlanta Braves on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also delivers music-centric live streaming services primarily through the Live Streaming tab on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise; and artist-related merchandise, such as branded apparel, posters and art prints, and accessories and integrated and technology-driven music solutions that help IoT device manufacturers build and operate their branded music services on their IoT devices, as well as offers advertising services across its online karaoke platform and online music apps. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.