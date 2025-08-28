Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,843,000. KilterHowling LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $211.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

