TD Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 511.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,817 shares of company stock worth $82,475,471. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $663.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $750.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.88. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

