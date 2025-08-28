HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

HP Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 4,517,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,946. HP has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in HP by 37.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2,669.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

