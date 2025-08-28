LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:TGLR)

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF (BATS:TGLR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.

LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:TGLR traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 1,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132. LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF (BATS:TGLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF

The LAFFER TENGLER Equity Income ETF (TGLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US large-cap stocks considered to be high-quality, with above average dividend yield. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a proprietary fundamental research model.

