Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 5.6% increase from Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA SIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
