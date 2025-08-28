Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 5.6% increase from Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

