Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Plans Dividend of $2.29

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.2949 per share on Friday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Price Performance

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -790.67 and a beta of 1.15. Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF stock. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Betterment LLC owned about 0.91% of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

