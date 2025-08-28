Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of MDST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,580. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.28.
About Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF
