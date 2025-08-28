Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MDST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,580. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.28.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.

