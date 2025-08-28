Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Holdings Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 209,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

