Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

