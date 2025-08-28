Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 1,074 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.72. The company has a market capitalization of $367.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

