Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.71. The stock has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

