BlackRock $BLK Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Allianz SE grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $15,307,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

BLK opened at $1,133.45 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,171.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,095.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $995.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

