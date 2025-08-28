Graney & King LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Graney & King LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Graney & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VOO opened at $594.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.74 and its 200-day moving average is $543.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $595.14. The company has a market cap of $714.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

