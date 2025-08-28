Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Graney & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $183.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

