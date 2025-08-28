Orion Investment Co Buys 248 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Orion Investment Co increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.9% of Orion Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orion Investment Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $401.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

