Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Newmont by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

