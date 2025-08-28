Broyhill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Broyhill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

