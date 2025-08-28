LTS One Management LP Makes New $164,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. LPL Financial makes up about 0.0% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $366.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.41 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.58.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

