Hanover Advisors Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Hanover Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 24.6% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $522.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $319.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

