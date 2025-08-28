Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 1,566 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $649.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $650.58.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.