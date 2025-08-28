Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.72 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

