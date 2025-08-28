Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $53.09 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,117 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.