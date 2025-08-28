Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,249,000 after acquiring an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $197,133.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 157,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,362.10. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,017 shares of company stock worth $7,052,757. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.30.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

