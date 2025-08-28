Analyzing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $248.41 million 1.92 -$221.26 million ($2.98) -1.15 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.37 billion 0.86 $68.02 million $0.21 36.93

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -189.56% -5.11% -1.49% RLJ Lodging Trust 4.23% 3.03% 1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

