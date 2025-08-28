Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Head to Head Review

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 9.64% 24.47% 9.36% Ero Copper 26.63% 17.96% 8.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 5N Plus and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ero Copper 0 3 7 1 2.82

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.19%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than 5N Plus.

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Ero Copper”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $289.28 million 3.41 $14.67 million $0.36 30.78 Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.17 -$68.47 million $1.37 10.51

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5N Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ero Copper beats 5N Plus on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

