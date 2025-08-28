Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Arete upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Arete now has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Rambus traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 72297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,686 shares of company stock worth $718,381. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 1,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

