Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genesco

Insider Transactions at Genesco

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,954,491. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Genesco by 371.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 214,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $4,027,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.