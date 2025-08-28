EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Head to Head Comparison

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EPR Properties and Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 5 2 1 2.33 Macerich 2 5 5 0 2.25

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $57.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $19.62, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. EPR Properties pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out -38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 25.28% 7.66% 3.21% Macerich -41.33% -15.15% -4.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPR Properties and Macerich”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $698.07 million 5.91 $146.07 million $2.03 26.68 Macerich $918.20 million 5.05 -$194.12 million ($1.75) -10.48

EPR Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Macerich on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.