Critical Comparison: Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) & Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) and Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and Farmmi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 2.63% 7.82% 4.56% Farmmi N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mission Produce has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmmi has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 1 2 0 2.67 Farmmi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mission Produce currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Farmmi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Farmmi shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Mission Produce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Farmmi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mission Produce and Farmmi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.23 billion 0.71 $36.70 million $0.50 24.81 Farmmi $64.13 million 0.03 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi.

Summary

Mission Produce beats Farmmi on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi. It is also involved in trading of cotton, corn, and other agricultural products. The company's products are offered under Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi Liangpin, Forasen, and Puyangtang brands. It offers its products through local distributors to processing manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and local specialty stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

