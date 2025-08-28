JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.25 ($0.95). 72,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 349,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.95).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £20,672.03. Also, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £10,336.46. Insiders sold 173,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

