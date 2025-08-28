Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $356.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.37. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.