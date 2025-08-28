MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 390.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $356.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.81 and a 200 day moving average of $388.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

