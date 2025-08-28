Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $46.46 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

