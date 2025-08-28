Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 3,965,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,414% from the average daily volume of 261,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Trading Up 33.3%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
