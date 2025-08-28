Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TXN opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day moving average of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $2,296,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

