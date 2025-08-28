Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 10,310 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 148.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.6% during the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 103,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

