Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.