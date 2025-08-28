Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Lessened by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

