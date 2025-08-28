Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 100.4% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 89.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 233,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,089,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0%

MA stock opened at $591.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.93.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

