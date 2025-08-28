Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

